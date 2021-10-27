How the Inn works in Darkest Dungeon 2

The Inn will be your haven in Darkest Dungeon 2. When you embark on each adventure, your goal will be to make it to the next Inn on your path. On the way, you’ll be battling against hordes of creatures and trying to survive along a deadly path with mayhem everywhere. There are only a handful of things you can do to make it to the end. So, when you arrive at the Inn, how does the structure work, and what can you do in it in Darkest Dungeon 2?

The Inn is the best time for you to manage your party and look through your inventory for things you’re going to need for your next adventure. You can buy items from The Provisioner, visit the Mastery Trainer to improve your party’s Combat skills, add upgrades to your Stagecoach, and select the route for your next route. The route will be your next adventure, where the end goal is to make it to the next Inn.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll be able to look through your character’s combat skills and make use of Inn items, which you can only do at these locations. The Inn items can directly benefit characters by providing them resistances to Bleeding, Blight, Burns, Stun, Debuffs, or Disease. These Inn items also have a chance to boost your party’s Affinity, giving rise to a positive or negative relationship. Several of the Affinity items are random, so you may not be able to control these all the time.

The Inn is the best place for your teammates to catch a break and earn some well-deserved rest. Make sure to use as many items as you can on your characters to restore much of their health and provide them with stat boosts for the journey ahead.