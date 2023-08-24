D&D Beyond: How To Claim The Baldur’s Gate City Gazetteer For Free

Those who have been inspired to start a Dungeons & Dragons campaign after playing Baldur’s Gate 3 can now use the city as the location for their story for no extra cost, as the Baldur’s Gate Gazetteer is now available for free on D&D Beyond. This supplement fleshes out the city, giving you a helpful framework for planning out an adventure there.

The Baldur’s Gate Gazetteer was originally published in a previous D&D 5E campaign book called Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus. This campaign starts off in the city of Baldur’s Gate, where the players uncover an infernal plot to wipe the city off the face of the Forgotten Realms before they enter the plane of Avernus and face the hordes of Zariel, the Archduchess of the first realm of the underworld.

How To Claim The Baldur’s Gate 3 In D&D Beyond

Following the overwhelmingly positive reception to Baldur’s Gate 3, many new people have been exposed to the latest D&D ruleset. Those who want to dive straight into the city of Baldur’s Gate can now do so, as the Baldur’s Gate Gazetteer is now available for free, with a new video on the official Dungeons & Dragons YouTube Channel discussing its contents.

To claim the Baldur’s Gate Gazetteer, you need a free D&D Beyond account. Once you have your account, click on this D&D Beyond link to add the Baldur’s Gate Gazetteer to your account. You can now access all the information from your browser or smart device.

The Baldur’s Gate Gazetteer contains the city’s history and information about recent happenings. Bear in mind that the events of Baldur’s Gate 2 happened a century ago in-game, so the city has changed a lot in that time. There are also Baldur’s Gate-themed character Backgrounds for players to use and the Dark Secrets mechanic introduced in Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus.

The first two Baldur’s Gate games introduced many people to D&D, and Baldur’s Gate 3 has done the same, especially as it closely follows the rules of the tabletop RPG. Not only that but Baldur’s Gate 3 also has the spirit of D&D, feeling like the kind of campaign you’ve always dreamed of playing, where the focus is on your character. Now, you can bring even more players into the world of Baldur’s Gate through the city that started it all.