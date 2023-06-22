Dead by Daylight: All Twisted Masquerade 2023 Masks & How to Get Them

The Twisted Masquerade returns to Dead by Daylight for a limited time. For the Twisted Masquerade 2023’s appearance, there are multiple new masks for everyone to earn while playing the game and several bonuses available to anyone who plays.

Similar to the previous Twisted Masquerade, the masks that you can earn while playing Dead by Daylight will be tricky to come by. Thankfully, we’ve found the best way to acquire them all, and we have each one displayed for you. Here’s what you need to know about how to get every Twisted Masquerade 2023 mask in Dead by Daylight.

How to Get All Twisted Masquerade 2023 Masks in Dead by Daylight

Image via the Dead by Daylight YouTube

You unlock any of the Twisted Masquerade 2023 Masks for the Dead by Daylight by tracking down the Invitations. These Invitations will randomly spawn on the map, providing unique powers that can be used against the Killer, or the Survivor, of that match. The Twisted Masquerade Invitations come with multiple charges, and to earn a mask, a player need to have an Invitation on their character with at least one charge on it by the time the exit gates, or the hatch, opens.

Escaping with the Invitation for Dead by Daylight’s Twisted Masquerade 2023 event, but the charge is extremely important. Don’t use every bit of an Invitation before the exit gates open up to earn a mask by the end of a match.

For the best opportunity to acquire the Twisted Masquerade 2023 Masks, I recommend playing with friends. This way, a team of Survivors has a better chance of outmaneuvering the Killer and making it to the end with the Exit Gates opening with an Invitation in their inventory. The Killers have a much easier time with this as they only need to acquire the Invitation and then wait until the end of a match in Dead by Daylight.

Every Twisted Masquerade 2023 Mask in Dead by Daylight

These are all the masks available during the Twisted Masquerade 2023 event in Dead by Daylight. All players have, from June 21, 2023, to July 12, 2023, to collect them all by playing games and earning the Twisted Masquerade Invitations.