How to join the Dead by Daylight PTB – Public Test Build

Dead by Daylight is constantly adding new content for players to enjoy. But before they can roll out the updates for everyone to start playing, they need to test them out on the Public Test Build, or PTB. Players can access the PTB and test out new mechanics or characters, however, this feature is only available to PC gamers using Steam.

Joining the Dead by Daylight PTB is quite easy, and in this guide we will run you through the simple steps you will need to take to sign up to it on Steam.

Joining the PTB

Open Steam and go to the Library page

Right click on Dead by Daylight and click on Properties

A window will open up giving you multiple options, click on the Betas tab

In the Betas tab, open the dropdown menu and click public-test – External Branch for Public Tests

Restart Steam and you will now play on the PTB the next time you launch Dead by Daylight

This will give you access to the latest changes in the game. The test builds only last for a few days, so you have to make this change quickly if you want to experience the new content early.

Leaving the PTB

If you want to deactivate this build, return to the same path and click on the option: NONE – Opt out of all beta programs, and you will return to the standard build. You will need to do this to continue playing the game whenever a PTB build is not available.