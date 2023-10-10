Dead by Daylight might be a game about surviving a relentless Killer or killing a group of Survivors on the surface, but hardcore players know it’s so much more. Beneath the surface, this game is about collecting cosmetics for every character and showing them off in Trials.

Of course, the best cosmetics are those that are time-limited, and others didn’t even know existed. As part of the Haunted by Daylight Event, players can get themselves a particularly spooky item for 2023, the Haunted by Daylight Creepy Pocket Charm, but they need to act fast.

How to Get the Haunted by Daylight Creepy Pocket Care Charm in Dead by Daylight

Screenshot via Behaviour Interactive

To get the Haunted by Daylight Creepy Pocket Care Charm in Dead by Daylight, players must sign up for the Dead by Daylight newsletter before October 18, 2023. Anyone can sign up for the newsletter by visiting the game’s official website and entering their email address in the textbox at the bottom of the screen.

If players aren’t sure which textbox to use, it should have the words “Sign-up and get an exclusive Charm” on the left-hand side. Depending on the time of day, the email could take a couple of hours to come through. Once it arrives, players will be able to use the code within it to claim their Charm.

How to Redeem the Haunted by Daylight Creepy Pocket Care Charm in Dead by Daylight

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem the Haunted by Daylight Creepy Pocket Care Charm in Dead by Daylight, players need to input the code in the code redemption section of the Dead by Daylight store. This can be found by launching the game, opening the in-game store, then clicking on the ‘Redeem Code’ button in the top right-hand corner.

This will open a textbox for players to input their code. The code should be pretty long, the same length as this example, “0fb4c688-7a5d-4776-bfcc-f703fbe27ofd.” Once the code is in, press the Redeem button, and the Charm will be added to the inventory for all Survivors and Killers to use.

Players can equip the Charm when playing as a Survivor or a Killer. On Survivors, it’ll be one of the three Charms equipped on the character’s belt. For Killers, the Charm will appear on hooks and look much larger, which is the best place to use it in our opinion.