Dead by Roblox Codes (July 2023)

Dead by Roblox puts players in a dark and eerie environment, where four players take on the roles of survivors, and another player controls a powerful killer. The objective for the survivors is to repair generators scattered throughout the map to power exit gates and escape the deadly trial area. Meanwhile, the killer’s objective is to hunt down and capture the survivors before they can escape the area. Whether you are playing as a civilian or the killer, you will have access to abilities and items that help in your actions.

Codes are always a great aid to any players on Roblox, and this is also the case with Dead by Roblox. These codes primarily offer BlockPoints, which are in-game cash used for buying cosmetics.

Dead by Roblox Codes (Working)

These are the active codes for the game.

Wh3nUpdate – Claim 120,000 Block Points

NewMapSoon – Claim 50,000 Block Points

AeroComebackSeason – Claim 69,000 Block Points

Dead by Roblox Codes (Expired)

These codes are no longer valid.

age

DeadByCode

Doctor

Bird300

How to redeem codes in Dead by Roblox

To redeem codes in the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Click on the Store option in the middle of the screen.

option in the middle of the screen. Put the code in the box that says “Enter Code” and press enter.

