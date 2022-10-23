Deadly Sins: Retribution Magic tier list – The best magic in Deadly Sins

One major factor that dictates how your game progresses in Deadly Sins: Retribution is the Magic you acquire. As of now, there are 12 Magics in the game, each unique granting buffs to the user. While every Magic can be viable if efficiently used, some can outperform others. Hence, we’ve put together a tier list ranking every Magic in Deadly Sins: Retribution so you can prioritize the correct ones.

Best Magics in Deadly Sins: Retribution

Tier Magic S Sunshine, Infinity, Babylon A Magma, Wind B Frostbite, Lightning C Earth, Dark, Nitro D Blaze

Sunshine is one of the most well-rounded Magics in the game. The Cruel Sun ability available to Sunshine users boosts the defense and offense. On the other hand, the Crazy Prominence ability allows users to throw a bomb that explodes after a brief moment, dealing massive damage to nearby enemies.

Infinity Magic allows users to manipulate the space around them to their advantage. This can be used for both offense and defense, making Infinity a very potent Magic class. Finally, Babylon Magic is more damage oriented and is capable of devastating enemies. The Treasure Barrage move allows users to throw stored treasure that will slice through every obstacle in the course. Similarly, users can also launch stored chests in all directions using the Treasure Eclypse move.

All the aforementioned S Tier Magics are rare and hard to attain. In that case, you could look towards alternatives such as Magma, a powerful Magic that combines the element of Earth and Fire Magic. Despite having access to only two moves, it is capable of dishing out a lot of damage. Lightning Magic can be a powerful choice if you are going for a defensive approach.

After the recent rework, Earth Magic has become more viable but is still underwhelming compared to most Magics in the game. There is also Christmas Magic, but since it’s an event-tied Magic and not acquirable in the game, it is not mentioned on the tier list table.