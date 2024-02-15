Deltarune Newsletter Says Chapter 3’s Development Is In Localization Stages

Recommended Videos

Toby Fox has allocated all announcements concerning Undertale and Deltarune to his newsletter, which is sent to the fans monthly. This time, the letter was sent out on Valentine’s Day with more news concerning Deltarune’s development.

While the content concerning Undertale and Deltarune’s merch store has been anything but inactive, news for Deltarune’s development comes in like a slowly dripping faucet. However, fans don’t have to wait any longer because news on development is here, and it’s good news.

Deltarune News Points To Chapters 4 and 5 Development

This Undertale/Deltarune Newsletter comes with plenty of sweet goodies aside from the news, and no email is the same. Or, well, most emails aren’t the same. Because Toby Fox included Valentine’s Day cards, three random ones from a pool of many, this has created an opportunity for the community once again to get together and post all of them at once so that people can compare which ones they got with the ones that their friends received.

In addition to the announcements concerning Toby Fox’s career, there was major news concerning Deltarune’s continuing development. Throughout the holidays, Toby Fox said that he and the development team took some time off to spend time with their families. After that, Fox confirmed that Chapter 3 of Deltarune is now in the localization stage, being translated into Japanese. This is great news because it more or less confirms that Chapter 3 is done.

Because much of the assets for Chapters 4 and 5 have been created, and with Chapter 3 finished, this means that the release for the entire package could come very soon. Fox has stated multiple times in these newsletters that the last chapters of the game won’t be released individually but as a set to release the game in total for a set price. This is pretty respectable, considering the gaming environment today and how often full games don’t get released.

For more Deltarune news, we will have to wait. At least we have these cool Valentine’s notes from the characters to keep us company until then!