Toby Fox teases Deltarune anniversary surprise for next week, but it’s not a new chapter

It’s almost been a year since Deltarune Chapter 2 released, so fans are no doubt eager for any news regarding the next chapters. Unfortunately, if you were hoping that there would be a surprise release out of nowhere in the coming months, creator Toby Fox has bad news for you.

Earlier today, Fox admitted that no new chapters for Deltarune will release this year, meaning we won’t see anything until 2023 at the earliest. On the plus side, Fox is also teasing something special for both Deltarune Chapter 2 and Undertale’s anniversaries.

As a reminder, Deltarune Chapter 2 launched on September 17 last year, whilst Undertale’s anniversary is September 15. Fox hasn’t specified when he’ll share the surprise, but it’ll most certainly happen next week, around those two dates.

So, what could Fox be teasing? The first assumption is a release date for the next set of chapters. Unlike the first two, which released three years apart from each other, Fox has said he wants to release Chapters 3, 4, and 5 all at once. They won’t be free like the first two, however, but no pricing has been confirmed yet.

Given the gap between Chapters 1 and 2, we may not see the new chapters until 2024, perhaps even later since Fox is releasing three at once instead of one at a time. Back in May though, Fox assured fans that development was going well as he had brought on more people to help him.

If it’s not a release date, then perhaps it will be confirmation of an Xbox port? Currently, Deltarune is only available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Since Undertale eventually made its way to Xbox (albeit years after the other platforms), it seems safe to assume that Deltarune will follow suit.

Since Fox says that the announcement is for both Deltarune and Undertale’s anniversaries, it may be for something more general like another concert, similar to the one held for Undertale’s fifth anniversary.