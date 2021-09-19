Toby Fox will release the rest of Deltarune all at once

In a status update posted on the Deltarune website, Toby Fox revealed a change to the Deltarune release schedule. Beginning by thanking and crediting everyone involved in the project thus far, especially Temmie Chang and Sarah O’Donnell, the end of the post discusses the IP’s future. Previously planned to release chapter by chapter so fans wouldn’t have to wait as long between releases, Toby Fox has now decided chapters 3, 4, and 5 will release together.

Although Deltarune Chapter 1 and 2 were free, the final three chapters will cost however much all five chapters would have been had the game released at once. According to the post, Toby Fox still hasn’t worked out the pricing or release date. However, he did say it’ll cost more than Undertale, which was $10. Near the end of the post’s credits section, Toby suggests he might be able to expand the Deltarune team for next time.

Deltarune Chapter 1 originally launched on PC on Halloween Day in 2018 for free with console ports coming the following February. Deltarune Chapter 2 released earlier this week on PC. Given the time frame between the two chapters, we could expect a similar gap for the final three chapters given the team is expanded as planned.