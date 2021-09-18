Is Deltarune Chapter 2 free to play?

After a three-year-long wait, the second chapter for Deltarune is now available to download on Steam and itch.io. It’s only available for PC at launch. Chapter 1 was eventually ported onto the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, so it is very likely the same thing will happen with Chapter 2.

Developed by Undertale’s creator Toby Fox, Deltarune is an RPG game with bullet hell gameplay elements. The game takes a lot of inspiration from Undertale, which includes its art style and certain gameplay tropes. The story of Deltarune focuses on a lone human teen who leaves in a world that is filled with monsters. They and their best friend get sent to a mysterious place known as the Dark World. Joined by a third member, the protagonist discovers they are destined to save the world.

The first chapter Deltarune was released free on all platforms. Up to the release of Chapter 2, it wasn’t known if the rest of the game will be free as well. It turns out though Deltatrune Chapter 2 will also be free to download.

According to faqs on the official website, more of Deltatrune is planned. But only Chapter 2 has been finished. The website also claims that a save file of Chapter 1 isn’t necessary to play Chapter 2, and the only parts are the story elements from Chapter 1.