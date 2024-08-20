Demon Blade Trello Link And Discord Server (August 2024)

Demon Blade is a popular Roblox game inspired by the anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. It puts you in the world of demons and demon slayers, where you can choose to be either. If you’re interested in learning as much as possible about the game and want to discuss it with other players, then you should check out the Demon Blade Trello Link and Discord server. In this guide, we’ll provide the links for both.

What’s the Demon Blade Trello Link?

Source: Trello via Gamepur

Here is the link for the Demon Blade Trello board. We tested the link on August 20, and it was working fine for us. If, for some reason, the link is not working for you, it might be because the site is down. In such a case, try opening it again after some hours.

What’s on the Demon Blade Trello Board?

The creators of the Demon Blade Trello board have done a great job of organizing the information into different columns. This allows the visitors to easily navigate through the board and find the information they are looking for.

The first column is based on the FAQ about the codes, races, and gamepasses. The second column focuses on Breathing Styles, while the third one is about Blood Demon Art.

As you make your way to the right side, you can find columns about skills, accessories, items, bosses, and much more.

Demon Blade Discord Server

Source: Discord via Gamepur

If you want to interact with other Demon Blade players and want to have conversations with them about the game, then you should join the game’s official server on Discord. Here is the link to the Demon Blade Discord server, which will quickly take you to the invitation screen.

The Discord server has around 57,000 members, and the number is growing every day. You’ll find around 10,000 members active all the time, so there will always be someone to discuss something with.

