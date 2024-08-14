Clover Retribution Trello Link And Discord Server (August 2024)

Clover Retribution is a popular Roblox game that puts you in an anime-inspired world filled with magic, combat, and character progression. And if you’ve been toying with the idea of trying the game, then you might want to check out the Clover Retribution Trello Board and Discord Server, where you can learn everything important about the game. If you’re confused about how to access them, we’ll provide the link to the board and server in this guide.

What’s the Clover Retribution Trello Link?

Source: Trello via Gamepur

Here is the working link to the Clover Retribution Trello Board. As of August 14, the link is working fine.

The board features important details about the game and updates it daily with new information. This way, you won’t have to worry about missing out on anything important.

What is on the Clover Retribution Trello Board?

The Clover Retribution Trello Board is divided into multiple columns, with the first one offering general information about the game, such as update logs, FAQs, maps, and more.

In the second column, you’ll find information related to the in-game mechanics, which can help you get an idea of how things work in the game.

As you scroll to the right, you’ll find more columns with important information, such as weapons, armor, accessories, dungeons, spells, and more. In short, once you’ve read everything the board has to offer, you’ll have a great start in the game.

Clover Retribution Discord Server Link

Source: Discord via Gamepur

If you are interested in having conversations with other Clover Retribution players, we recommend joining its Discord community.

Here is the link to the official Clover Retribution Discord server. There are over 130,000 members on this server, and you’ll find nearly 30,000 players active all the time. So, if there is something important that you need to discuss, feel free to drop a message in a suitable channel.

This was everything you needed to know about the Clover Retribution Trello Board link and Discord server. Before leaving, check out the Clover Retribution codes guide to claim free goodies.

