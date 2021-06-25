How to pre-order Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles – bonuses and editions

Ready to relive Tanjiro Kamado’s quest to turn his demon sister Nezuko back in a human? Well, you won’t have to wait too long as the upcoming fighting game Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles releases on October 15, 2021. As such, several editions have been revealed as well as its pre-order bonuses.

Pre-order bonuses

No matter which edition of the game you buy, you’ll get a couple bonuses for pre-ordering the game. However, the edition you get will determine which pre-order bonuses you will garner.

According to the game’s official website, if you pre-order the physical Standard Edition, you receive one bonus character unlock key and 2 character avatars. If you pre-order the digital Standard Edition, you will receive 2 bonus character unlock keys and the Tanjiro Kamado (Final Selection) avatar. Pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will get you the same stuff as the digital Standard Edition with the addition of 2 days early access.

On the North American site for the game, none of these bonuses are given any real detail. However, the Asia site does shed some light on what this may include. According to that site, it says the two character unlocks for pre-ordering the digital version of the game are Kimetsu Academy Giyu Tomioka and Kimetsu Academy Shinobu Kocho.

Physical Standard vs. Digital Standard Edition

Although there are digital and physical versions of the Standard Edition of Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, they do differ slightly in some ways.

Across all platforms, the physical Standard Edition only includes the base game, and the indicated pre-order bonuses if you decide to purchase the game early. However, the digital Standard Edition for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam includes a PS4 custom theme or Steam profile background , a character unlock key, and 2 character avatars.

Xbox players do get shafted a bit as the digital Standard Edition only comes with the game and a character unlock key.

Digital Deluxe Edition

If you want the most out of Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, the Digital Deluxe Edition is the one you’ll want to get. You’ll receive everything from the digital Standard Edition on your designated platform plus three additional character unlock keys, ten additional character avatars, three Butterfly Mansion costumes, and 8,000 Slayer Points.