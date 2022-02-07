Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles Switch version coming to the West in June

Anime fighter Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is on its way to Nintendo Switch for Western audiences. The game originally launched in October 2021 on Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4 and 5.

Fans of the series can relive classic moments from the anime as the game takes them from the beginning of Tanjiro’s journey to cure his sister all the way up to the Mugen Train arc. Newcomers can also enjoy the game as it gives enough context for players not familiar with the series to understand what’s going on.

Related: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles breaks a trend of subpar anime video games – Review

The Switch version of the game will come with all post-launch content, which includes six new playable characters: Rui, Akaza, Susamaru, Yahaba, Enmu, and Yushiro, who is accompanied by Tamayo. In addition, Switch players can look forward to new online missions that reward Kimetsu Points. These points are used to unlock extra content such as costumes, stages, and music tracks.

Finally, the Switch version of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, which releases on June 10 in North America and Europe, will have balance changes to the game’s combat which will guarantee a fair fight among both offline and online players.