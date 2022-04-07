7 more DLC characters announced for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

It’s a fitting announcement: it’s April 7, and seven new DLC characters have been announced for the anime fighting game Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles. The game already broke the trend of subpar anime video games, so more of it should only be a good thing.

Gametsu reports the list of characters, which will be available in individual packs. The seven new additions are Tengen Uzui, Daki, Gyutaro, Nezuko Kamado (Awakened Form), Tanjiro Kamado (Entertainment District Arc), Zenitsu Agatsuma (Entertainment District Arc), and Inosuke Hashibira (Entertainment District Arc). The base game already covers a good number of story arcs, and these new additions continue the trend. Pricing and release dates for these characters have not been announced at this time.

We do know when The Hinokami Chronicles is coming to Nintendo Switch though. That version releases in the West on June 10, and it’ll include the first batch of six DLC characters: Rui, Akaza, Susamaru, Yahaba, Enmu, and Yushiro. The game has been available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC since October of last year. When you take the base game, the first six DLC characters, and these upcoming additions, you can see why the game makes for a good substitute for the Demon Slayer anime.