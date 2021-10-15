What arcs does Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles cover?

Since the anime premiered in 2019, Demon Slayer has become one of the most popular anime series in recent memory. And so, it was only a matter of time before the series got its own game. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is not a one-off — instead, the game follows the series directly, and many fans are bound to wonder which arcs the game covers.

The Hinokami Chronicles follows everything the anime has, barring the upcoming release of Season 2 and the Entertainment District Arc. This means that not only does the Hinokami Chronicles cover everything in Season 1, but it also includes the events of the Demon Slayer film, Mugen Train. Unlike most films adapting anime series, Mugen Train is not an original standalone story but is a complete adaptation of an arc from the manga.

Every arc has a playable chapter in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles. The game begins with a prologue, which adapts Tanjiro’s efforts to slice the boulder. The arcs the game covers are, in order: Final Selection, First Mission, Asakusa, Tsuzumi Mansion, Natagumo, Rehabilitation Training, and Mugen Train.

To add to the confusion, the second season of the anime just kicked off, with its first half being a seven-episode version of the Mugen Train arc with some additional animation. But it’s worth noting that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles was released in Japan earlier in 2021, long before this version of the Mugen Train arc premiered.