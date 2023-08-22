Destiny 2: All Deck of Whisper Cards & How It Works

The Deck of Whispers is a unique mechanic coming to Destiny 2. It comes with the Season of the Witch, where the Guardians take the fight to Xivu Arath, the Hive Goddess of War. How they’re doing it with Eris is by transforming her into a Hive. As you progress through the season, you’re going to unlock cards for the Deck of Whispers.

How you use the Deck of Whispers will vary up your gameplay as you progress through this Destiny 2 season, and how these cards work are a little tricky. Here’s what you need to know about every Deck of Whisper Card and how they work in Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch.

How the Deck of Whispers Works in Destiny 2

Completing missions and activities in Season of the Witch while playing Destiny 2 gives you access to Opaque Cards, unlocking their power, and they’re going to sit in the Deck of Whispers, which you can visit on the H.E.L.M. They will be with Eris in her transformed Hive realm. The way you unlock these cards comes from gathering Insight, which every Destiny 2 player should be able to do as they complete activities, from everywhere in the game.

Major Arcana cards are the next big one, which manifest in the Athenaeum. When you have at least five Major Arcana cards, you will pull one of those cards at random whenever you participate in the Savathun’s Spire or Altars of Summoning activity, and you add more Major Arcana cards as you progress through the Season of the Witch, adding more variety to your gameplay. These come with unique benefits.

These benefits are broken up into a Seasonal Bonus, a Daily Bounty, and a New Card effect that you can take advantage of in Destiny 2. The more cards you have to pull during these activities, the more unique benefits you’ll acquire, which can heavily play into your Guardian’s build.

All Deck of Whisper Cards in Destiny 2

There are 55 Major and Minor Arcana cards that you can find and add to your Deck of Whispers in Destiny 2. We don’t have access to them all right now, but we will be updating them as we collect them as we progress through Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch, and unlock more.

Here are all of the Deck of Whisper Cards that we have unlocked and collected so far in Destiny 2.