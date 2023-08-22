Destiny 2: All Season of the Witch Artifact Perks & How They Work

Destiny 2’s Season of Witch has a variety of Artifact Perks for you to unlock, and this guide covers them all and how they work for your builds.

Image via Bungie

The arrival of another Destiny 2 Season with the Season of the Witch, brings with it a variety of perks and powers that you can use to customize your build. These are all available in this season’s Artifact, and you can purchase these perks as you level up while playing Destiny 2.

These Artifact perks are slightly different from many of the other perks that have appeared in previous Seasons. These are all of the Destiny 2 Artifact Perks for Season of the Witch.

Every Season of the Witch Artifact Perks & How They Work

Image via Bungie

Season of the Witch is about dealing with Savathun’s sister, Xivu Arath, and all of the energy we’re channeling for these battles is going to Eris, who has become part of the Hive. These are all of the Artifact Perks you can find during Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch.

Artifact PerksHow They Work
Anti-Barrier Auto RifleYour Auto Rifles fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Also, all Auto Rifles are always overcharged with this modifier.
Arc/Strand Siphon ComboCombine your Arc and Strand Siphon mods into one.
Thanatotic TanglesStrand Weapon final blows have a chance to generate a Tangle.
Overload Machine GunsUninterrupted fire from your equipped Machine Gun stuns unshielded combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. It’s also strong against Overload Champions, and Machine Guns are always overcharged with this modifier.
Monochromatic MaestroDealing elemental ability damage increases matching weapon damage, and elemental weapon damage increases matching ability damage. Bonus is granted for 10% for five seconds.
Piercing BowstringBows gain shield-piercing arrows, which bypass combatant defenses. This weapon is also strong against Barrier champions, and bows are always overcharged with this modifier.
Solar/Strand Siphon ComboCombines the Solar and Strand Siphon mods.
Origin Perk Specialization IIWeapons with the Head Rush, Nanotech, Tracer, Unsated Hunger, and Cursed Thrall Origin traits are always overcharged when that modifier is active.
Elemental FuryWhile stunned, Champions take bonus damage from your abilities and Elemental Orb damage.
Rapid-Fire RangerRapid precision hits made from long-range weaken the target.
Unstoppable Scout RifleAiming down the sights of a Scout Rifle for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. It’s also strong against unstoppable champions, and scout rifles are always overcharged with this modifier.
Void/Strand Siphon ComboCombine Void and Strand mods.
Elemental Orbs VoidWhile using a Void Subclass, Void weapon final blows have a chance to spawn a Void Elemental Orb. Void Orbs can be thrown to create a Void explosion that makes enemies it damages volatiles.
Communal PickupsWhen an ally destroys or picks up a Tangle or Elemental Orb, the Tangle cooldown is reduced by five seconds, and you gain bonus damage with weapons matching your Subclass for 10 seconds.
Elemental EmbraceSubclass elemental buffs grant you bonus recovery and damage resistance against combatant attacks of the matching element types.
Overload Hand CannonLanding consecutive hits with any Hand Cannon you are wielding disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage. Also, your Hand Cannon is strong against Overload Champions, and your Hand Cannons will also be overcharged.
Origin Perk Specialization IGreatly improves the benefits provided by the Head Rush, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Unsated Hunger, and Cursed Thrall Origin traits.
Elemental Orbs: ArcWhile using an Arc subclass, Arc weapon final blows have a chance to spawn an Arc Elemental Orb. Arc orbs can be thrown to create an Arc explosion that jolts targets it damages.
Refreshing PickupsPicking up a Tangle or Elemental Orb grants energy to your least-powered ability.
Elemental MunitionsCombatant final blows with Tangles or Elemental Orbs have a chance to drop Special or Heavy ammo.
Unstoppable FusionAiming down sights for a brief period with a Fusion Rifle you are wielding loads of a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable champions, and Fusion Rifles are always overcharged with this modifier.
Diviners DiscountAll Scavenger mods are discounted
Elemental Orbs: SolarWhile using a Solar subclass, Solar weapon final blows have a chance to spawn a Solar Elemental Orb. Solar Orbs can be thrown to create a Solar explosion that scorches targets it damages.
Semi-Auto StrikerIf you have fewer than 2 stacks of Armor Charge, rapid precision shots with Bows, Snipers, and Scout Rifles generate an Armor Charge.
Frenzied StacksYour Armor Charges grant bonus damage to your thrown Tangles or Elemental Orbs. Your Armor Charge now decays over time

About the author

Zack Palm

Zack Palm is the Senior Writer of Gamepur and has spent over five years covering video games, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Oregon State University. He spends his free time biking, running tabletop campaigns, and listening to heavy metal. His primary game beats are Pokémon Go, Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XIV, and any newly released title, and he finds it difficult to pull away from any Star Wars game.

More Stories by Zack Palm

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved