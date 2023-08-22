Destiny 2: All Season of the Witch Artifact Perks & How They Work
Destiny 2’s Season of Witch has a variety of Artifact Perks for you to unlock, and this guide covers them all and how they work for your builds.
The arrival of another Destiny 2 Season with the Season of the Witch, brings with it a variety of perks and powers that you can use to customize your build. These are all available in this season’s Artifact, and you can purchase these perks as you level up while playing Destiny 2.
These Artifact perks are slightly different from many of the other perks that have appeared in previous Seasons. These are all of the Destiny 2 Artifact Perks for Season of the Witch.
Every Season of the Witch Artifact Perks & How They Work
Season of the Witch is about dealing with Savathun’s sister, Xivu Arath, and all of the energy we’re channeling for these battles is going to Eris, who has become part of the Hive. These are all of the Artifact Perks you can find during Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch.
|Artifact Perks
|How They Work
|Anti-Barrier Auto Rifle
|Your Auto Rifles fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Also, all Auto Rifles are always overcharged with this modifier.
|Arc/Strand Siphon Combo
|Combine your Arc and Strand Siphon mods into one.
|Thanatotic Tangles
|Strand Weapon final blows have a chance to generate a Tangle.
|Overload Machine Guns
|Uninterrupted fire from your equipped Machine Gun stuns unshielded combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. It’s also strong against Overload Champions, and Machine Guns are always overcharged with this modifier.
|Monochromatic Maestro
|Dealing elemental ability damage increases matching weapon damage, and elemental weapon damage increases matching ability damage. Bonus is granted for 10% for five seconds.
|Piercing Bowstring
|Bows gain shield-piercing arrows, which bypass combatant defenses. This weapon is also strong against Barrier champions, and bows are always overcharged with this modifier.
|Solar/Strand Siphon Combo
|Combines the Solar and Strand Siphon mods.
|Origin Perk Specialization II
|Weapons with the Head Rush, Nanotech, Tracer, Unsated Hunger, and Cursed Thrall Origin traits are always overcharged when that modifier is active.
|Elemental Fury
|While stunned, Champions take bonus damage from your abilities and Elemental Orb damage.
|Rapid-Fire Ranger
|Rapid precision hits made from long-range weaken the target.
|Unstoppable Scout Rifle
|Aiming down the sights of a Scout Rifle for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. It’s also strong against unstoppable champions, and scout rifles are always overcharged with this modifier.
|Void/Strand Siphon Combo
|Combine Void and Strand mods.
|Elemental Orbs Void
|While using a Void Subclass, Void weapon final blows have a chance to spawn a Void Elemental Orb. Void Orbs can be thrown to create a Void explosion that makes enemies it damages volatiles.
|Communal Pickups
|When an ally destroys or picks up a Tangle or Elemental Orb, the Tangle cooldown is reduced by five seconds, and you gain bonus damage with weapons matching your Subclass for 10 seconds.
|Elemental Embrace
|Subclass elemental buffs grant you bonus recovery and damage resistance against combatant attacks of the matching element types.
|Overload Hand Cannon
|Landing consecutive hits with any Hand Cannon you are wielding disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage. Also, your Hand Cannon is strong against Overload Champions, and your Hand Cannons will also be overcharged.
|Origin Perk Specialization I
|Greatly improves the benefits provided by the Head Rush, Nanotech Tracer Rockets, Unsated Hunger, and Cursed Thrall Origin traits.
|Elemental Orbs: Arc
|While using an Arc subclass, Arc weapon final blows have a chance to spawn an Arc Elemental Orb. Arc orbs can be thrown to create an Arc explosion that jolts targets it damages.
|Refreshing Pickups
|Picking up a Tangle or Elemental Orb grants energy to your least-powered ability.
|Elemental Munitions
|Combatant final blows with Tangles or Elemental Orbs have a chance to drop Special or Heavy ammo.
|Unstoppable Fusion
|Aiming down sights for a brief period with a Fusion Rifle you are wielding loads of a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable champions, and Fusion Rifles are always overcharged with this modifier.
|Diviners Discount
|All Scavenger mods are discounted
|Elemental Orbs: Solar
|While using a Solar subclass, Solar weapon final blows have a chance to spawn a Solar Elemental Orb. Solar Orbs can be thrown to create a Solar explosion that scorches targets it damages.
|Semi-Auto Striker
|If you have fewer than 2 stacks of Armor Charge, rapid precision shots with Bows, Snipers, and Scout Rifles generate an Armor Charge.
|Frenzied Stacks
|Your Armor Charges grant bonus damage to your thrown Tangles or Elemental Orbs. Your Armor Charge now decays over time