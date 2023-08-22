Destiny 2: All The Bladed Path Quest Steps

Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch has arrived, and your Guardian will be working alongside Eris to prepare for war against Xivu Arath, the Hive Goddess of War. Defeating Xivu Arath is a requirement from Savathun before her Ghost brings her back to life, giving her a chance to redeem herself and fight against the Witness. For Season of the Witch, this season’s quest is called The Bladed Path.

This Season’s quest steps will require multiple weeks for you to complete, and more parts of this The Bladed Path will appear following each Tuesday reset. This guide covers all The Bladed Path quest steps that you’ll need to work through as you play into Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch.

Every The Bladed Path Step in Destiny 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 51 steps for you to go through The Bladed Path in Destiny 2. You’ll want to make sure you complete it before you reach the end of Season of the Witch. So long as you follow along each week, you’ll be able to grab all of the requirements and keep up with everything to prepare for your dive to go after the Witness in The Final Shape.

The Bladed Path Step 1

The first step will be for you to begin the Mission: Invoke, which you can find on the H.E.L.M menu after you complete your transformation with Eris during the start of Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch. You can choose to complete it by yourself or with a fire team of up to three other Guardians.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Bladed Path Step 2

The next step is to return to the H.E.L.M, and speak with the Holoprojecter with your Destiny 2 character. You must track it down in the new room on the H.E.L.M where you have been conducting the Season of the Witch activities with Eris. You can find it to the right before you enter the portal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Bladed Path Step 3

Following your discussion with Ikora, the next step is to make your way to the Radio in the H.E.L.M., and listen to the message waiting for you. It will be to the left of the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Bladed Path Step 4

You’ve completed all the tasks you can do for Eris right now. You will have to return to this quest series next Tuesday to find the next steps in Destiny 2.