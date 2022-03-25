Destiny 2 Cataclysmic God Roll guide – PvP and PvE

Linear fusion rifles in Destiny 2 have always been either good or something you keep in your vault. Lately, however, linear fusion rifles have excelled at causing massive amounts of damage if you have the skill to land consistent critical shots. Cataclysmic is quickly becoming a top-tier linear fusion rifle for big damage to both majors and bosses. The best part of Cataclysmic is that it is craftable, meaning it can slot enhanced perks, something no other linear fusion rifle has access to.

Cataclysmic feels like it was made for PvE due to its ability to roll with almost every perk you would want for a high damage power weapon. No matter what level of PvE content you are planning to participate in, Cataclysmic can sit comfortably in your inventory. In PvP, Cataclysmic feels like any other linear. If you value your aiming abilities, then Cataclysmic can do some serious work but can be overshadowed by other power weapons.

How to get Cataclysmic

Cataclysmic is a weapon that only drops from the Vow of the Disciple Raid on Savathun’s Throne World. Furthermore, you can only get the linear fusion rifle from the first two encounters of the Raid, so you may have to run it a couple of times to get your hands on it. Once acquired, Cataclysmic can be bought for Spoils of Conquest after completing the Raid. If you are playing the Raid on Master difficulty, Cataclysmic will drop as an Adept weapon, giving in some extra stat boosts and allowing for Adept mods to be slotted on the weapon.

Cataclysmic Stats

Impact: 41

Range: 45

Stability: 53

Handling: 38

Reload Speed: 33

Charge Time: 533

Magazine: 6

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Battery: Liquid Coils

Perk 1: Fourth Time’s the Charm

Perk 2: High Impact Reserves / Clown Cartridge / Focused Fury (Enhanced)

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll