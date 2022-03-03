Destiny 2 Come to Pass god roll Guide – PvP and PvE

With the long-awaited release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen comes a handful of new weapons inspired by the new destination, Savathun’s Throne World. One of these weapons is Come to Pass, a slow firing hard-hitting auto rifle with a few unique quirks that can set it apart from the rest. Come to Pass is currently one of the only auto rifles able to be crafted with the new enhanced perks, allowing for some interesting combinations on the weapon.

In PvP, auto rifles are in a weird spot. If you are looking to shred players at close range, then an SMG is better, but if you are looking for a medium-range weapon, then pulse rifles are better. That being said, there are still some perks that could make Come to Pass viable in the current PvP sandbox. As for PvE, Come to Pass rolls with some unique perks that allow it to shred through enemies, but the weapon still might be overshadowed by some other options.

How to get Come to Pass

Come to Pass is only available by completing runs of the new 6-player activity Wellspring in Savathun’s Throne World. Not only that, but the Wellspring boss must be Golmag, Warden of the Spring in order to get the weapon to drop. The good news is that once you obtain three Come to Pass auto rifles with the new Deepsight Resonance ability, you will then be able to unlock the ability to craft the weapon at the Relic on Mars, giving you access to enhanced perks.

Come to Pass stats

Impact: 33

Range: 80

Stability: 23

Handling: 38

Reload Speed: 41

Rounds Per Minute: 360

Magazine: 32

PvP God Roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Perpetual Motion

Perk 2: Wellspring

Mod: Icarus

PvE God Roll