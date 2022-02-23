Destiny 2 Crisis Inverted god roll guide – PvP and PvE

With the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen comes a wide variety of new weapons and gear for guardians to wield and fight with. While all new weapons get some attention, hand-cannons are always at the forefront of everyone’s mind due to their PvP domination and their unique damage capabilities in PvE. In PvP, Crisis Inverted has the potential to be one of the best 140 RPM energy hand-cannons in the game, being on par with weapons like The Palindrome and Waking Vigil.

Crisis Inverted could also do some serious work in PvE due to its ability to roll with some of the new perks introduced in The Witch Queen expansion. Not only that but Crisis Inverted also comes with two new Origin Traits that players can switch between, making the hand-cannon very versatile and usable in almost all levels of content. In this guide, we will go over how to get your hands on the Crisis Inverted and the best rolls for both PvE and PvP content.

How to get Crisis Inverted

Crisis Inverted is a crucible exclusive hand-cannon that has a chance to drop after completing crucible matches. It isn’t the only weapon in the crucible drop pool, so you may have to do some farming to get the weapon to drop. Once you do get the weapon to drop, there is a chance it will come with the new deep sight resonance ability, which will unlock the ability to craft the weapon if you use it enough. Once unlocked at the Relic, Crisis Inverted can be crafted.

Crisis Inverted Stats

Impact: 84

Range: 46

Stability: 55

Handling: 60

Reload Speed 64

Rounds Per Minute: 140

Magazine: 10

PvP God Roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling / Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: High-Caliber Rounds / Ricochet Rounds

Perk 1: Moving Target

Perk 2: Rangefinder

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Icarus

PvE God Roll