Destiny 2 Duty Bound god roll guide – PvP and PvE

Whenever a weapon is reissued in Destiny 2 players always wonder what new perks and traits will be available on the previously vaulted weapon. Duty Bound is an auto-rifle from year one of Destiny 2 that is making its triumphant return in The Witch Queen expansion. Looking and operating the same way it did in the past, Duty Bound has been re-introduced with several new perk selections and even some origin traits to give players the ultimate control.

Duty Bound is an excellent auto rifle in PvE activities. It can roll with damage perks and ammo economy perks, making it a fantastic choice to shred through large groups of enemies quickly. Where Duty Bound struggles is PvP, mainly due to the limited number of PvP focused perks that are available with the gun. That being said, Duty Bound can feel very good to use with Dynamic Sway Reduction on a controller in PvP playlists.

How to get Duty Bound

Duty Bound is a weapon that is only available from the Nightfall strike playlist. This means that you will only be able to obtain the Duty Bound on certain weeks due to the Nightfall exclusive weapons being on a weekly rotation. The saving grace is that once Duty Bound is in the drop pool it is pretty easy to acquire. Any difficulty of Nightfall strike has the chance to drop the Duty Bound, but completing a harder version of the strike will give you a better chance. If you are feeling extra brave you can complete the Grandmaster version of the Nightfall strike to get the Adept version of Duty Bound.

Duty Bound Stats

Impact: 21

Range: 42

Stability: 45

Handling: 67

Reload Speed 54

Rounds Per Minute: 600

Magazine: 41

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corckscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Triple Tap

Perk 2: Frenzy

Masterwork: Range / Stability

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll