Destiny 2 Empirical Evidence god roll guide – PvP and PvE

With the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen comes a massive amount of new weapons for players to hunt and farm for. Some of these new weapons are based on the destination Savathun’s Throne World and come with some unique looks and traits that help set them apart from everything else/ One of these weapons is the Empirical Evidence, an aggressive burst sidearm that feels awfully like the fan-favorite Breachlight sidearm.

While not quite living up to Breachlights power, Empirical Evidence is a great choice for a nimble hard-hitting sidearm in PvE activities, able to keep up with meta picks like SMGs and auto rifles. Empirical Evidence can struggle a bit in PvP due to range limitations, but playing aggressively and taking advantage of what makes sidearms useful could make the weapon pretty good.

How to get Empirical Evidence

Empirical Evidence is a Throne World exclusive weapon, meaning it will drop from campaign missions, Fynch vendor rank rewards, and Wellspring activities. If you happen to get Empirical Evidence with the new Deepsight Resonance ability be sure to use the weapon to unlock the ability to craft it in the Relic on Mars. If you are looking for a god-roll Empirical Evidence or want access to Enhanced perks, crafting is your best bet.

Empirical Evidence Stats

Impact: 56

Range: 57

Stability: 40

Handling: 41

Reload Speed: 32

Rounds Per Minute: 325

Magazine: 25

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Appended Mag

Perk 1: Encore

Perk 2: Harmony / Adagio / Wellspring

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll