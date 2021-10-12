Destiny 2 – What Is The Epic Mystery Grab Bag – Festival of the Lost 2021?

The Festival of the Lost has started in Destiny 2, and the Epic Mystery Grab Bag is back. Last year, it contained nothing of interest but was tied to a Triumph so you had to do it at least once. This year, that does not seem to be the case.

If you are wondering what is in the bag, then we have opened one so you don’t have to. At a cost of 1300 Candy, you might be expecting to get some good for your efforts, but dear Guardian, you would be wrong.

What Is The Epic Mystery Grab Bag?

You can purchase both the Epic Mystery Grab Bag and the Mystery Grab Bag from Eva in the courtyard. You will need Candy to get them, with the Epic version costing 1300 Candy, and the standard version costing 650 Candy.

We opened one and receive the princely reward of Legendary Rocket Launcher, so hardly a treasure trove. So, was the Epic Mystery Bag worth opening? Absolutely not. But, we will continue to open more of them to make sure they are bad value so you don’t have to.

This is pretty much the same as last year when the Grab Bags were stuffed with Legendary Gear that wasn’t going to move your Power level and assorted random junk. Might there be something good in the bag? Sure, but based on recent drop rates in Destiny 2 it is highly unlikely to be worth the time investment to actually grind these out.

I guess the way to approach them this year is that any spare Candy and you have at the end of the event can just be dumped into the bags as a way to farm materials. Other than that, there doesn’t seem to be any major reason to try and get them right now.