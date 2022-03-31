Destiny 2 Explosive Personality God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

Grenade launchers in Destiny 2 have always sat comfortably at the top of the meta due to their ability to clear mass amounts of enemies while also causing significant damage to majors. Explosive Personality is yet another grenade launcher that has quickly found its place in players’ inventories due to its status as a solar wave frame launcher, something that wasn’t available before its introduction. Additionally, Explosive Personality is one of the few craftable grenade launchers.

In PvE, Explosive Personality is exactly what you would expect it to be. It comes with all the perks you would need to dominate any PvE activity, while also being craftable, allowing players to pick and choose what they want to use. In PvP, Explosive Personality struggles a bit due to its status as a wave frame. That being said, learning to use the weapon to keep players off their feet and control lanes can prove to be deadly in modes such as Trials of Osiris.

How to get Explosive Personality

Explosive Personality is exclusive to Season of the Risen, meaning you will have to do Risen-related activities such as PsiOps Battlegrounds to get your hands on the grenade launcher. Once you get a couple of deep-sight resonance versions of the weapon you will unlock the ability to craft the Explosive Personality with enhanced perks.

Explosive Personality Stats

Stability: 31

Handling: 71

Reload Speed: 71

Velocity: 75

Blast Radius: 55

Rounds Per Minute: 72

Magazine: 1

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Volatile Launch / Hard Launch

Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster

Perk 2: Frenzy / Disruption Break

Masterwork: Blast Radius

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll