Destiny 2 Fatebringer God Roll guide – PvP and PvE

The Fatebringer has returned to Destiny 2, although the idea of random rolls has dramatically changed what that means. In the original Destiny, Fatebringer was an addclearing machine thanks to the Dragonfly perk, but now players will need to work through random rolls to find something that the like.

In this guide, we will will run through the various Perks you can get on the weapon, and also some God Rolls for PvP and PvE.

How to get the Fatebringer

To get the Fatebringer, you need to dive into the Vault of Glass and start working through the encounters and opening chests. After that, it is all down to luck.

Fatebringer Stats

Impact – 84

Range – 51

Stability – 61

Handling – 60

Reload Speed – 51

RPM – 140

Magazine Size – 10

Aim Assistance – 84

Recoil – 98

Direction – Tends Vertical

Possible Perks

Perk 1: Full Bore, Hammer-Forged Rifling, Arrowhead Break, Chambered Compensator, Corkscrew Rifling, Extended Barrel, Fluted Barrel, Polygonal Rifling, Smallbore

Perk 2: Accurized Rounds, Tactical Mag, Appended Mag, Extended Mag, Steady Rounds, Alloy Magazine, Flared Magwell

Perk 3: Rewind Rounds, Explosive Payload, Killing Wind, Tunnel Vision, Osmosis, Thresh

Perk 4: Frenzy, Firefly, Eye of the Storm, Kill Clip, Opening Shot, Adrenaline Junkie

Fatebringer God Rolls

PvP

While God Rolls can often boil down to simple player preference, we feel quite confident about this suggestion. Smallbore, Accurized Rounds, Explosive Payload/Tunnel Vision, Kill Clip. While the Tunnel Vision version of this roll is dependent on you getting that first kill, after the reload it will really pick up in effectiveness.

PvE

For PvE, Full Bore, Appended Mag, Rewind Rounds, and Firefly will give you a monster Hand Cannon that cuts through huge groups of enemies.