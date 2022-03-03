Destiny 2 Father’s Sins god roll guide – PvP and PvE

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen has finally been released and with it comes a slew of new weapons and gear for guardians to hunt for. A lot of these new weapons are based on the new destination Savathun’s Throne World and are only obtainable through activities within this new world. One of these weapons is Father’s Sins, a 140 round per minute sniper rifle with some new and returning perks to shake up the PvE and PvP sandbox.

In PvE, Father’s Sins can roll with most of the perks you would want from a 140 round per minute sniper but can be quickly overshadowed by more powerful special ammo weapons. In PvP Father’s Sins can become one of the best sniper rifles in the game due to its high handling and ability to use the new enhanced perks introduced with weapon crafting.

How to get Father’s Sins

Father’s Sins is only obtainable from the new Wellspring 6-player activity in Savathun’s Throne World. Additionally, the boss must be Zeerik, Lightflayer to have any chance at dropping the new sniper rifle. The good news is that if you manage to get your hands on three Father’s Sins with the new Deepsight Resonance ability, you will then be able to craft the weapon at the Relic on Mars. This is currently the only way to get weapons with enhanced perks, so farming for Father’s Sins is ideal.

Father’s Sins Stats

Impact: 55

Range: 38

Stability: 38

Handling: 69

Reload Speed: 60

Rounds Per Minute: 140

Magazine: 5

PvP God Roll

Barrel: Fluted Barrel

Magazine: Flared Magwell

Perk 1: Under Pressure (Enhanced)

Perk 2: Opening Shot (Enhanced)

Mod: Icarus

PvE God Roll