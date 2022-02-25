Destiny 2 Fel Taradiddle god roll guide – PvP and PvE

With the long-awaited release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen comes the addition of a new destination of Savathun’s Throne World. As with any destination in Destiny 2, Savathuns Throne World comes with several new themed weapons for Guardians to hunt for and collect. One of those weapons is the Fel Taradiddle, a lightweight frame combat bow that draws fast and hits hard. Being a Throne World weapon, Fel Taradiddle also comes with the Psychohack origin trait which lowers your enemy’s damage output once you hit them with the bow.

In PvE the Fel Taradiddle can serve as an excellent enemy clearing weapon due to its ability to roll multiple perks that will speed the combat bow up while fighting enemies of the darkness. In PvP Fel Taradiddle feels like every other combat bow but can be used with some interesting perk selections to make it a good combination weapon with another primary.

How to get Fel Taradiddle

Fel Taradiddle is one of a couple of new Throne World weapons tied exclusively to the new Wellspring activity. In order to get your hands on the new combat bow, you will have to wait until the boss is Bor’gong, Warden of Spring. Due to Wellspring bosses being on a rotation you may have to wait a few days before being able to get the bow. If you happen to get a Fel Taradiddle with the new deep sight resonance ability you will unlock the ability to craft the combat bow at the Relic on Mars if you use it enough.

Fel Taradiddle Stats

Impact: 68

Accuracy: 47

Stability: 57

Handling: 69

Reload Speed: 64

Draw Time: 612

PvE God Roll

Bowstring: Elastic String

Arrow: Carbon Arrow Shaft

Perk 1: Archers Tempo

Perk 2: Cornered

Masterwork: Draw Speed

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll