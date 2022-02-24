Destiny 2 Fortissimo-11 god roll guide – PvP and PvE

Slug shotguns are often forgotten about weapons in Destiny 2. In PvP players prefer to use pellet shotguns to secure kills easily and in PvE it can be difficult to get close enough and do damage with a slug shotgun. While this may be true, Fortissimo-11 has arrived to change your mind about the slug shotgun archetype. With one of the largest perk pools in the entirely of Destiny 2, there is surely a Fortissimo-11 for everyone.

Due to the recent nerfs to the Chaperone and Duality exotic shotguns there is a place for legendary slug shotguns in the PvP sandbox. Fortissimo-11 has an amazing base range stat that can be made even better with master working and certain perks. Fortissimo-11 will also shine in PvE as both a major clearing weapon and a boss damage tool. In this guide, we will go over how to get the new Fortissimo-11 shotgun and the best rolls for both PvE and PvP activities.

How to get Fortissimo-11

Fortissimo-11 is a Vanguard strike exclusive weapon that has a chance to drop after completing a playlist strike. The slug shotgun isn’t the only weapon in the Vanguard weapon pool, so you might have to farm the strike playlist to get the Fortissimo-11 to drop for you. You may notice that your Fortissimo-11 comes with deep sight resonance. This new mechanic will allow you to level up your weapon and eventually allow it to be crafted at the Relic on Mars.

Fortissimo-11 Stats

Impact: 70

Range: 65

Stability: 51

Handling: 60

Reload Speed 55

Rounds Per Minute: 65

Magazine: 6

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Smallbore

Magazine: Assault Mag

Perk 1: Surplus / Outlaw / Fourth Times The Charm

Perk 2: Vorpal Weapon / Surrounded

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Spec mod

PvP God Roll