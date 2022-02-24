Destiny 2 Frontier’s Cry roll guide – PvP and PvE

Iron Banner is Destiny 2’s pinnacle 6v6 PvP activity and can be particularly rewarding with its loot. While Bungie doesn’t always add new weapons for the Iron Banner activity, the ones they do are usually pretty powerful. Frontier’s Cry is no exception as it feels awfully like the fan-favorite 180 RPM hand cannon Trust. While it doesn’t have the exact same stats, Frontier’s Cry is an excellent choice for players who want a faster-firing aggressive hand cannon in their loadout.

While 180 RPM hand cannons aren’t necessarily meta in the crucible, Frontier’s Cry has a few perk options that can make up for the lack of range that usually comes with the faster-firing hand cannons. Frontier’s Cry is also a good choice for a PvE hand cannon as it comes with both reload and damage perks. It also has a lot of ammo in the magazine allowing for multiple kills very quickly in PvE activities, something hand cannons struggle with.

How to get Frontier’s Cry

The Frontier’s Cry hand cannon is exclusive to the Iron Banner activity. This means that you might have to wait a couple of weeks before getting your hands on one. When Iron Banner is available, you can get a Frontier’s Cry to drop from Iron Banner bounties, Lord Saladin engrams, and Iron Banner game completions. Farming for the perfect roll of Frontier’s Cry can be a bit difficult due to its drop rate, so you might find yourself playing a lot of the 6v6 activity.

Frontier’s Cry Stats

Impact: 78

Range: 48

Stability: 63

Handling: 47

Reload Speed 52

Rounds Per Minute: 180

Magazine: 13

PvP God Roll

Barrel: Smallbore

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Rapid Hit / Stats for All

Perk 2: Iron Reach

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Icarus

PvE God Roll