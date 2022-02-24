Destiny 2 Fugue-55 god roll guide – PvP and PvE

New sniper rifles are always exciting in Destiny 2 as they can define a PvE meta and have always been very strong in PvP. With Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Suros has released the Fugue-55, an Adaptive frame 90 round per minute sniper rifle with some serious potential. While Fugue-55 doesn’t have the most desired perks for PvP activities, it may actually be a fantastic pick if you can get the perfect roll. 90 RPM sniper rifles remain the best option in PvP, so it will be interesting to see what players will do with the Fugue-55.

PvE is where Fugue-55 will really shine. It has the perfect combination of ammo and extra damage perks, making it a fantastic choice for almost all levels of PvE content. It even has perks that work well with teammates, allowing it to be a viable option in Raid and Dungeon activities. Destiny 2 doesn’t currently have a meta pick when it comes to PvE energy sniper rifles, so Fugue-55 might be the sniper rifle we have all been waiting for.

How to get Fugue-55

Fugue-55 is one of the easier weapons to get in Destiny 2 as it is a world-drop weapon. This means that doing everything from completing a mission, opening an engram, or even killing an enemy has the chance of dropping a Fugue-55. Some Fugue-55 drops may come with the new deep sight resonance mechanic which allows you to level up the weapon and unlock the ability to craft it at the Relic on Mars. You will likely want to find a deep sight resonance Fugue-55 so you can craft your perfect roll.

Fugue-55 Stats

Impact: 70

Range: 59

Stability: 54

Handling: 52

Reload Speed 51

Rounds Per Minute: 90

Magazine: 4

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corckscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Fourth Time’s The Charm

Perk 2: Firing Line / Vorpal Weapon / Box Breathing

Masterwork: Range

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll