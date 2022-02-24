Destiny 2 Herod-C god roll guide – PvP and PvE

With the long-awaited release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen comes a large selection of new weapons from all of the core playlist activities, including Gambit. Enter Herod-C, a Stasis-powered Hakke auto rifle with one of the largest perk pools of any auto rifle in the game. Whether you’re looking to clear a mass amount of enemies in a short time or take out an enemy invader before they even know what hit them, Herod-C is here to help.

Herod-C really shines in PvE activities due to its status as a Stasis weapon. A couple of bullets from the Herod-C can take out a group of enemies quite quickly. The Herod-C might struggle a bit in PvP when up against more meta options, but it can still be used pretty well if you play from a medium-range and catch opposing Guardians off guard. Herod-C also comes with the Invader Tracker origin trait which will grant you the ability to track the invader’s location after damaging them with Herod-C in Gambit.

How to get Herod-C

Herod-C is a Gambit exclusive weapon that will only drop after you complete a game of Gambit. While that sounds easy, there are several other weapons in the Gambit weapon loot pool, so you may have to grind the playlist a little before getting your hands on the Herod-C. If you happen to get a Herod-C with the new deep sight resonance ability you can unlock the ability to craft more rolls of the weapon at the Relic on Mars.

Herod-C Stats

Impact: 33

Range: 81

Stability: 34

Handling: 37

Reload Speed: 44

Rounds Per Minute: 360

Magazine: 33

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling / Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Appended Mag

Perk 1: Stats for All / Subsistence

Perk 2: Headstone / Frenzy

Masterwork: Range / Stability

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll