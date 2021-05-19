Destiny 2 Hung Jury God Roll guide

With the Hung Jury returning to Destiny 2, players are wondering what sort of rolls they should farm for. In this guide, we will break down a good PvP and PvE build, along with important information you should know about the weapon.

To get the Hung Jury, players will need to jump into the Weekly Nightfall, where it has a chance of dropping on completion of the activity, although it does share that loot pool with two other weapons.

Hung Jury Stats

Impact – 62

Range – 54

Stability – 60

Handling- 55

Reload Speed – 51

RPM – 180

Magazine – 16

Aim Assitance – 67

Zoom – 22

Recoil – 75

Bounce Direction – tends vertical

Potential Perks:

Perk 1: Arrowhead Brake, Chambered Compensator, Corkscrew Rifling, Extended Barrel, Fluted Barrel, Full Bore, Hammer-Forged Rifling, Polygonal Rifling, Smallbore.

Perk 2: Accurized Rounds, Appended Mag, Tactical Mag, Extended Mag, Steady Rounds, Alloy Magazine, Flared Magwell

Perk 3: Subsistance, Moving Target, Rapid Hit, Heating Up, Bottomless Grief, Surplus

Perk 4: Adrenaline Junkie, Box Breathing, Explosive Payload, Wellspring, One for All, Firefly

God Roll PvE

For PvE, Smallbore, Extended Mag, Rapid Hit, and Firefly to help take out mobs of enemies. Truthfully, Scouts feel slightly lost in most PvE content when you compare them to other types of weapons, so there is a lot of room to build whatever you like here.

God Roll PvP

If you are hugging corners, aiming down sights for a long time before players appear, and generally trying to lock down a lane, the best PvP perk for the Hung Jury is Box Breathing. Overall we would suggest something like Smallbore for the range and stability increases, Accurized Rounds for a further range increase, Subsistence, and Box Breathing. The idea here is that the increased range and Box Breathing will make it much easier to lock down a lane, and the Subsistence perk will allow you to keep that Box Breathing buff active for longer. While it does encourage a fairly static playstyle, the simple fact is that a Scout Rifle is pretty much the last weapon you should be using if you plan on running and gunning.