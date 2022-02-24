Destiny 2 Krait god roll guide – PvP and PvE

Since the release of Stasis primaries in Destiny 2 players are always excited to see what the next archetype of weapon to get the Stasis treatment will be. Enter Krait, a rapid-fire frame Stasis auto rifle with the potential to be one of the best PvE primary weapons in the entirety of Destiny 2. It has enemy clearing abilities on par with certain exotics and is a great choice in all aspects of PvE content. It also comes equipped with the Veist Stinger origin trait which allows it to reload by simply doing damage.

PvP is a different story when it comes to Krait. While it is certainly usable in PvP playlists, it will definitely struggle when up against some of the meta options. That being said, if you build around the Krait and plan to play within close proximity of other Guardians then Krait could be a fun gun to pull out of the Vault once in a while.

How to get Krait

Krait is one of the new world-drop weapons added with The Witch Queen expansion. This means that completing any activity from completing missions to opening gunsmith reputation packages can reward you the Krait. Keep an eye out for a Krait with the deep sight resonance mechanic attached to it to be able to craft the Krait at the Relic on Mars. If you plan on searching for the perfect Krait roll, crafting it will probably be your best bet.

Krait Stats

Impact: 18

Range: 40

Stability: 62

Handling: 50

Reload Speed 58

Rounds Per Minute: 720

Magazine: 53

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Appended Mag

Perk 1: Overflow / Subsistence

Perk 2: Headstone

Masterwork: Range / Stability

Mod: Spec mod

PvP God Roll