Destiny 2: Lightfall Preorder guide – Bonuses, editions, and more

Destiny 2 developer Bungie revealed the next expansion for the game, titled Lightfall, this week during a presentation of the game’s current and future content. The studio describes the DLC as the beginning of the end of the Light and Darkness Saga, bringing Guardians to a climactic point in the eternal battle between the Traveler and the Witness. Much like previous years, players will be able to grab either the expansion on its own or alongside the Annual Pass for the additional seasonal content to be added in updates after launch.

Lightfall takes players to the futuristic city of Neomuna on Neptune, where a splinter of the human race has lived and thrived in secret until the forces of the Darkness threaten to destroy it. Guardians will face off against the Cabal and the Tormentors, a new set of threatening foes reporting directly to the Witness themselves. The expansion is also set to introduce Strand, the fifth elemental subclass set for Destiny 2, with powerful new abilities like a grappling hook on all three Guardian classes.

Image via Bungie.net

Buying Lightfall on its own grants players access to Season 20, the first of the four seasons available alongside the DLC. Preorders come with an emblem and an exotic Ghost, and allow players to dive in at launch when the expansion releases at the end of February.

Stepping up to the Annual Pass edition of Lightfall gives you keys to Seasons 20 through 23 of Destiny 2, along with the Dungeon Key required to play the two dungeons set to launch during the year, an Exotic sparrow, and a new set of seasonal drops called Rahool’s Secret Stash that gives you both cosmetic items and powerful resources like Ascendant Alloys, Ascendant Shards, Exotic Ciphers and Upgrade Modules.

Buying the Annual Pass version of the game also provides some bonuses available in the game immediately, the most notable being the Quicksilver Storm exotic auto rifle. This weapon brings some of the mysterious Cloud Striders’ technology into Guardians’ arsenal, with the capability to switch between automatic fire, homing mini-rockets, and grenades in a single gun.

Image via Bungie.net

Players looking to grab the most lavish version of Destiny 2: Lightfall available can grab the Collector’s Edition of the DLC, which comes with the annual pass content, a digital copy of the soundtrack, an exclusive in-game emblem, and the following physical goodies:

8-inch replica figure of Elsie Bray’s Pouka companion, with LED lights and stand

Vanguard lore books

A letter from Commander Zavala

A mini lithograph print

A vinyl sticker

In addition to the versions that include Lightfall, Bungie is also offering the collector’s edition items without a code for the DLC. Guardians can expect all three versions of the game to land on February 28, 2023.