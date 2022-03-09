Destiny 2 Palmyra-B God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

With the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen comes the Palmyra-B, a Hakke rocket launcher that might become one of the best power weapons in the game. Due to the perks it can roll, Palmyra-B is quickly becoming meta in endgame PvE content, but it can be a bit confusing to know what you should be looking for on the launcher. That being said, getting the perfect Palmyra-B is easier than ever due to the new crafting system.

While Palmyra-B is a fantastic rocket launcher for all levels of PvE content, it definitely tends to struggle in PvP activities. Not only are rocket launchers underpowered in PvP, but you get very few rockets on a power-ammo pickup, only allowing you to get a kill or two. That being said, Palmyra-B can be a fun weapon in modes like Mayhem where you will constantly have rockets available.

How to get Palmyra-B

Luckily, Palmyra-B is very easy to get your hands on due to it dropping from the world pool. This means you can get a Palmyra-B by opening legendary engrams, ranking up various vendors, and completing playlist activities. If you get enough Deepsight Resonance versions of the Palmyra-B you will then be able to craft the weapon at the Relic in the Enclave. This is the only way to get enhanced perks on the rocket launcher.

Palmyra-B Stats

Blast Radius: 65

Velocity: 54

Stability: 51

Handling: 49

Reload Speed: 30

Rounds Per Minute: 15

Magazine: 1

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: Impact Casing

Perk 1: Auto-Loading Holster

Perk 2: Explosive Light (Enhanced)

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll