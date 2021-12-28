Destiny 2 PLUG ONE.1 god roll guide – PvP and PvE

With Fusion Rifles considered meta weapons in Destiny 2, there are many different choices you can go with to fill your energy slot. One of the more interesting options is PLUG ONE.1, a fusion introduced in Season of the Splicer that probably isn’t getting the attention it deserves. Its ability to roll as an Adept weapon added with its wide variety of trait options makes it a serious contender as a meta-level fusion rifle.

What’s truly unique about PLUG ONE.1 is its ability to excel in both PvE and PvP activities, something hard to come by in Destiny 2. PLUG ONE.1 is arguably one of the best fusion rifle choices for quick clean-up kills and clutch moments when being rushed in PvP. In PvE, the fusion rolls with traits that make it a clear choice for minor enemy clearing and even some major enemy damage. If you’re looking for a jack of all trades fusion rifle, PLUG ONE.1 is for you.

How to get PLUG ONE.1

PLUG ONE.1 is a Nightfall exclusive weapon that only drops on certain weeks. While you may have to wait for its rotation, PLUG ONE.1 should prove easy to get, dropping from all difficulties of Nightfall strikes. That said, completing Nightfalls on a harder difficulty will up your chance at getting the weapon. If you consider yourself brave enough, you can also conquer Grandmaster Nightfalls for an Adept drop of PLUG ONE.1, giving it a stat boost and allowing it to slot Adept mods.

PLUG ONE.1 Stats

Impact: 80

Range: 62

Stability: 54

Handling: 42

Reload Speed 38

Charge Time: 740

Magazine: 6

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Battery: Accelerated Coils

Perk 1: Feeding Frenzy

Perk 2: Reservoir Burst

Masterwork: Charge Time

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll