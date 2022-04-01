Destiny 2 Pointed Inquiry God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

With the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen comes a plethora of new weapons inspired by the Savathun’s Throne World destination. One of these weapons is the Pointed Inquiry, a slow-firing void scout rifle that hits hard against PvE and PvP combatants alike. Additionally, Pointed Inquiry is one of the few weapons that can be crafted with enhanced perks, automatically setting it ahead of other scout rifles in the game.

In PvE, Pointed Inquiry is an excellent weapon for high-level content such as Grandmaster Nightfalls due to its ability to do significant damage from good amounts of range. That said, the weapon can underperform a bit in some other relaxed content. In PvP, Pointed Inquiry can be fun to use if you have a passive long-range playstyle, but will quickly underperform if an enemy decided to close the distance.

How to get Pointed Inquiry

Pointed Inquiry is a weapon that is exclusive to activities related to the Savathun’s Throne World destination. This means leveling up Fynch, completing Throne World activities, and opening Deepsight chests are your most reliable sources of obtaining the weapon. Thankfully, you can also craft the perfect roll of the weapon at the relic on Mars if you have unlocked the weapon pattern.

Pointed Inquiry Stats

Impact: 67

Range: 71

Stability: 30

Handling: 33

Reload Speed: 39

Rounds Per Minute: 150

Magazine: 13

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Appended Mag

Perk 1: Fourth Times the Charm / Shoot to Loot (Enhanced)

Perk 2: Adaptive Munitions / Demolitionist

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll