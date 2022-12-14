Destiny 2 Seventh Seraph Carbine God Roll guide – PvP and PvE

It can’t be Season of the Seraph in Destiny 2 without the return of some guns with “Seraph” in their name. So two of them came back, and the renewed edition of the Seventh Seraph Carbine could be a new favorite for Auto-Rifle users out there. Here’s how to find this reprised gun and its best rolls for PvP and PvE activities in Destiny 2.

How to get the Seventh Seraph Carbine in Destiny 2

This refreshed variation of the Seventh Seraph Carbine has some new and changed perks, but it largely remains pretty similar to its original incarnation. It’s a Precision Frame type Auto-Rifle with a decent rate of fire and decent enough Impact and Stability to make it a good all-rounder choice.

PvE players will be pleased to see the new Target Lock perk available for single-target damage as well as Reconstruction for filling up to a very large magazine size. PvP players will see lots of use out of Dynamic Sway Reduction and Moving Target for lots of mobility. Seraph Rounds also makes a return with this weapon, making it a prime choice in both PvP and PvE.

To get the Seventh Seraph Carbine, players will have to complete the Ascend the Spire encounter in the dungeon Spire of the Watcher, which is the very first major encounter. It will drop from the first chest alongside Long Arm and Terminus Horizon along with one of three armor pieces.

Seventh Seraph Carbine stats:

Impact: 29

Range: 58

Stability: 39

Handling: 39

Reload Speed: 41

Zoom: 16

Rounds Per Minute: 450

Magazine: 34

Seventh Seraph Carbine PvE god rolls:

Barrel: Smallbore or Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag or Seraph Rounds

Perk 1: Reconstruction or Pugilist

Perk 2: Target Lock or Frenzy

Origin Trait: Rasputin’s Arsenal

Masterwork: Reload Speed

Seventh Seraph Carbine PvP god rolls: