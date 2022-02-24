Destiny 2 Silicon Neuroma god roll guide – PvP and PvE

The original Silicon Neuroma was one of the most used sniper rifles in Destiny 2 year one due to its power and quickness. With the release of The Witch Queen expansion, Silicon Neuroma has made its long-awaited return with a fresh set of perks ready for the modern era of the Destiny 2 sandbox. Being just as powerful as before, Silicon Neuroma is going to be one of the best choices if you like 72 RPM sniper rifles in both PvP and PvE.

If you are a fan of slower firing sniper rifles in PvP then Silicon Neuroma might be one of the best weapons for you. It can roll with all of the perks that make a PvP focused sniper rifle great and builds on them with the Vanguard’s Vindication origin trait which heals you after every kill with the weapon. Silicon Neuroma is going to be a great choice for high-level PvE content due to its Stunning Recovery origin trait which heals you, improves recovery, and partially reloads your magazine after stunning a champion with it.

How to get Silicon Neuroma

The Silicon Neuroma sniper rifle is a Nightfall strike exclusive weapon. Unfortunately, this means the weapon will only be available to drop on certain weeks due to the Nightfall weapon rotation. When Silicon Neuroma is around though, it is a relatively easy weapon to get your hands on due to it dropping from all difficulties of Nightfall strike. That being said, doing harder difficulty versions of the Nightfall will net you a higher drop chance. If you’re feeling like a conqueror you can take on the Grandmaster Nightfall to earn the Adept version of Silicon Neuroma.

Silicon Neuroma Stats

Impact: 90

Range: 77

Stability: 25

Handling: 32

Reload Speed 34

Rounds Per Minute: 72

Magazine: 3

PvP God Roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Magazine: High-Caliber Rounds / Ricochet Rounds

Perk 1: Snapshot

Perk 2: Opening Shot

Masterwork: Stability

Mod: Icarus

PvE God Roll