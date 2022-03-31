Destiny 2 Snorri FR5 God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

With the recent update to the Destiny 2 sandbox, fusion rifles have found their way out of the vault and into guardians’ hands. Due to this, everyone is looking for the best fusion rifles to use in any given activity, and the new Snorri FR5 is proving to be one of the best additions due to its fantastic stats and perk selections.

In PvE, Snorri FR5 is quickly becoming some player’s go-to fusion rifle. It can roll with everything that a PvE-focused fusion rifles needs, including some bonuses like the new Omolon Fluid Dynamics origin trait. In PvP, Snorri FR5 is proving to be one of the best choices for a PvP fusion rifle due to its staggering range stat. That being said, Snorri FR5 can be a little overshadowed by fusions such as Main Ingredient and Likely Suspect.

How to get Snorri FR5

Snorri FR5 is quite easy to get but a bit difficult to farm for. The Omolon fusion will drop from any world drop source including legendary engrams, faction rank ups, and activity completion. Due to each drop of Snorri FR5 being random, it could prove to be a little difficult to get the exact roll you want, so keep an eye out for good random rolls at the tower gunsmith Banshee-44.

Snorri FR5 Stats

Impact: 80

Range: 65

Stability: 55

Handling: 43

Reload Speed: 40

Charge Time: 740

Magazine: 6

PvE God Roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Accelerated Coils

Perk 1: Compulsive Reloader

Perk 2: Reservoir Burst

Mod: Spec Mod

PvP God Roll