Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2021 – start date, rewards, and more

The Solstice of Heroes in Destiny 2 is the annual celebration of Guardians and everything that they have done for the Last City, and all the survivors of the various invasions, incursions, and wars that have broken out over the years.

Originally begun after the end of the Red War against the Cabal, the event has been held every year since, mainly because there is always some recent battle to celebrate in the world of Destiny 2.

Start and End dates

This year, the Solstice of Heroes will run from July 6 until August 3, giving players roughly four weeks to complete any and all challenges and grab all the rewards.

European Aerial Zone

The special European Aerial Zone map is expected to return, featuring all the usual treasuring hunting challenges that Guardians get to enjoy each year. Bungie has yet to confirm that it will be back, but it seems unlikely that the event will be changing in any major way.

Rewards

There will once again be a Solstice of Heroes armor set available for each class. We have yet to see any official images of the armor, but it normally comes with attach glows that players can unlock as they progressively upgrade the armor by completing challenges.

We expect to get a lot more details about the Solstice of Heroes 2021 from Bungie over the coming weeks, so check back for more details soon.