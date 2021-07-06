How to make Elemental Orbs in Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2021

Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes event is now live, lasting through September 8. The event, a celebration of the heroic actions of all the Guardians in Destiny 2, features the European Aerial Zone, where you will be doing your best to kill as much as you can and make Elemental Orbs for different challenges and bounties.

Challenges will call for you to spawn Arc, Solar, or Void orbs to upgrade specific armor pieces. Some of them will ask for you to spawn a specific element of orbs on specific destinations. So how do you spawn orbs, and what do they do?

To put it simply, there are just a couple of prerequisites needed to spawn Elemental Orbs. Change your subclass to whichever element you want to spawn. Next, switch your Energy and Power weapons to that same element. Now you’re good to go. Kills with the corresponding subclass element will spawn orbs of that element.

Once you have the armor equipped, the correct subclass equipped, and matching weapons, you just have to kill enemies and they will drop orbs. Mini-bosses, like enemies with orange or yellow health bars, have a much higher chance of dropping multiple orbs. You can also find strange glowing crystals in the EAZ, and destroying these will drop multiple Elemental Orbs on the ground that correspond with the color of the crystal.

It should be noted that you can make Elemental Orbs that don’t match the element of the day by using the other subclasses or weapon types. This is important to keep in mind as some bounties will ask you to make a different Elemental Orb type, and you don’t need to wait until the Elemental type rotates through the EAZ.