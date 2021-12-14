Destiny 2 The Pigeon Provides quest guide

The Pigeon Provides is a quest that players can complete as part of The Dawning 2021 event in Destiny 2. For this quest, they will need to track down assorted ingredients to make a special Eliksni cookie for Saint 14.

After starting the quest by visiting Eva in the Tower, players will need to go visit Saint 14 who can be found in the Hangar near his ship.

Step 1 – Find the Eliksni recipe in the Eventide Ruins

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first step involves players traveling to the Eventide Ruins area on Europa. You can spawn at the spawn point in the area itself, then turn around and drop down the cliff face behind you. Follow the marker down a small slope and you will find the recipe.

Step 2 – Get the ingredients for Swaddled Etherdips

3 Pure Ether Extract – can be found in the boss cache chests at the end of Lost Sectors on Europa

10 Harpy Eggs – can be found by defeating Vex Harpies. They can be found in Lost Sectors and near the Asterion Abyss area.

5 Glacial Starwort – this is the planetary material of Europe, and can be found all over the area in small glowing containers.

For this step, we would suggest running The Perdition Lost Sector in Cadmus Ridge a couple of times and you will finish it up quickly.

Step 3 – Collect enough Dawning Spirit to purchase Kellsdough from Spider.

You can early dawning spirit by delivering Dawning Gifts and completing Dawning Triumphs. You can also use the Boon of Friendship consumable that you can get from Eva.