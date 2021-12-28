Destiny 2 Uzume RR4 god roll guide – PvP and PvE

Sniper rifles are some of the most unique weapons in the Destiny 2 sandbox. They have a cult following of users that are very particular with the trait combinations and scope stats that their snipers must roll with. Enter the Uzume RR4, a very versatile adaptive frame sniper with a surprising amount of power in all levels of content. With its ability to drop as an Adept weapon, its medium zoom level, and the usual perks that let snipers excel, Uzume RR4 is a fantastic choice for sniper players everywhere.

Where Uzume RR4 really shines is PvE activities. The weapon has some available perk combinations that allow it to do some serious boss damage, even in higher-level content such as Raids and Grandmaster Nightfalls. If you value your ability to repeatedly click on heads, Uzume RR4 will output some damage numbers that contend with some of the more meta options in the game.

How to get Uzume RR4

Uzume RR4 is a Nightfall exclusive weapon that only drops on certain weeks. The good news is, Uzume RR4 has the chance to drop from any level of Nightfall difficulty but has an increased chance to drop from higher difficulty Nightfalls. If you’re willing to take on a challenge, Uzume RR4 also drops as an Adept weapon when clearing Grandmaster Nightfalls, which give the weapon an overall stat boost and permit Adept mods to be slotted.

Uzume RR4 Stats

Impact: 70

Range: 64

Stability: 53

Handling: 51

Reload Speed 50

Rounds Per Minute: 90

Magazine: 4

PvP God Roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Break

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Perk 1: Snapshot

Perk 2: Explosive Payload

Masterwork: Range / Stability

Mod: Icarus

PvE God Roll