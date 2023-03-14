When is Destiny 2’s weekly reset time? Answered

In Destiny 2, various activities will reset weekly at a specific time. Challenges in the Crucible, finishing the Raid, and finishing various weekly quests will reset each week, giving you a reason to jump back in and play the game again. Partaking in the various weekly challenges and activities is the best way to increase your power level if you are hoping to run some challenging Lost Sectors to get those new Exotics or dive into the Raid. Here’s what you need to know about when Destiny 2’s weekly reset will happen.

What time is Destiny 2 Weekly Reset?

The Destiny 2 Weekly Reset occurs at the following times.

UK: 6 PM GMT

Europe: 7 PM CEST

East Coast U.S.: 1 PM ET

West Coast U.S.: 10 AM PT

The Reset used to occur much earlier in the day but was altered to sync up with major release timings of expansions, and weekly maintenance.

Activities that reset each week in Destiny 2

Below is a full list of the activities that are reset each week:

Neomuna Weekly Campaign Mission

Legacy Dungeon and Raid rotation

Master Raid challenges

Altar of Sorrow

Nightmare Hunts

Empire Hunts

Eclipsed Zone on Europa

Nightfalls

Ascendant Challenge

Dreaming City Curse Cycle

Crucible Rotators

Strike Singes

Weekly resets are also when new quests are added to the game. Story and Exotic quests are added throughout the season to give players fresh loot to chase down. When the Weekly Reset hits, it is time to start working towards that Powerful and Pinnacle gear again.

These are important dates to keep track of, and you’ll want to make sure you’re following through on the various weekly challenges by yourself or with your clanmates. It might be easier to complete many of these activities alongside your friends to gain the most rewards.