Diablo 3 Firebird Set build guide

So, you either beat your season 25 objectives or you’ve gone on the grinding hunt of your life and you have all of the Firebird’s Finery Set. As one of the most damage-heavy, explosive sets in the game, the phoenix-inspired gear is a favorite among Diablo 3 fans. So if you want to use this set to rise up and destroy all your enemies, these skills, gems, and supplemental gear are your best choices to make you the strongest Firebird on the block.

Firebird Skills

No surprise, many of your best Firebird skills will be fire-based. However, since any Firebird Wizard is fairly squishy, evasion skills are also very important. So let’s go through what your best options might be.

Active Skills

Spectral Blade– Flame Blades This is one of your bread and butter skills to get in close and set your enemies on fire. When Disintegrate is low, use this to get hits in.

Disintegrate– Chaos Nexus Spectral Blades are great, but Disintegrate is your most important skill. Ignite the entire dungeon and turn them all to ash with a few seconds of your laser. Nexus Chaos will splinter your shot and make sure your laser hits as many enemies as possible.

Explosive Blast– Chain Reaction (Sustain Substitute– Enduring Diamond Skin ) Explosive blasts helps you deal even more damage when close to enemies, and its’ Chain Reaction will cause an entire cluster of enemies to explode. But if your want a but more sustain, Diamond Skin can help give you a few more seconds of survival against difficult enemies.

(Sustain Substitute– ) Frost Nova – Bone Chill (Damage Substitute– Mammoth Hydra ) Frost Nova is one of the go-to survival skills by chilling the enemy, but Bone Chill it also helps you do 33% more damage to the chilled enemies. If you took other survival skills that you preferred, though, Mammoth Hydra is great consistent, igniting damage on the battlefield.

– Bone Chill (Damage Substitute– ) Teleport – Safe Passage Escape is one of the most important things a Wizard needs. ‘Nuff said.

– Safe Passage Black Hole – Spell Steal This pulls all your enemies into one central location, gives you 700% weapon damage, and makes them deal less damage. It makes igniting, chilling, burning, and blowing up your enemies all the easier.

– Spell Steal

Passive Skills

Audacity – The closer you are, the more damage you deal.

– The closer you are, the more damage you deal. Elemental Exposure – All elemental attack do more damage.

– All elemental attack do more damage. Galvanizing Ward – Offers a shield that can save your life.

– Offers a shield that can save your life. Unwavering Will– Gives you bonus resistances.

Bonus Gear

For a basic Firebird build, fill out your equipped gear with six out of the seven Firebird items. Now, as you don’t need all seven, some builds that prefer not using the shoulders (Firebird’s Pinion), others prefer not to use the source (Firebird’s Eye). Feel free to switch up those pieces at your discretion. But here are some great options to flesh out the rest of the build:

Shoulders: Aughild’s Power (Aughild’s Authority Set)

Aughild’s Power (Aughild’s Authority Set) Bracers: Ashnagarr’s Blood Bracer, Aughild’s Search (Aughild’s Authority Set)

Ashnagarr’s Blood Bracer, Aughild’s Search (Aughild’s Authority Set) Belt: The Shame of Delsere

The Shame of Delsere Necklace: Squirt’s Necklace, The Traveler’s Pledge (Endless Walk Set)

Squirt’s Necklace, The Traveler’s Pledge (Endless Walk Set) Ring #1: Focus (Bastion of Will Set), Compass Rose (Endless Walk Set)

Focus (Bastion of Will Set), Compass Rose (Endless Walk Set) Ring #2: Restraint (Bastion of Will Set), Convention of Elements

Restraint (Bastion of Will Set), Convention of Elements Weapon: Fragment of Destiny

Fragment of Destiny Source: Orb of Infinite Depth

Legendary Gems

Legendary gems are unique gems you get from beating Greater Rifts. The best ones for the Firebird’s Finery Set are the Bane of the Trapped, Gogok of Swiftness, and Bane of the Stricken.

Soul Shards

If you’re playing the Firebird build during Season 25, the Souls Shards you want to use on your pieces are pretty simple. for your helm, us the Shard of Hatred with a 10% damage increase. For your weapon, use the Remnant of Pain with an attack speed increase. It makes you punchier and faster.