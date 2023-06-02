Diablo 4 – All Main Story Acts & How Long To Beat Them

Diablo 4 is a massive game where you’ll be running around, defeating hordes of demons, monsters, and evil humans that do the bidding of demons. Although going through the dungeons and repeating the content at higher difficulties is the primary goal, there’s a main story quest that you need to beat before reaching this point.

The main story will be your primary concern to focus on when you go through the game for the first time on your character, and how long these story quests take to complete will vary. Here’s what you need to know about all of the main story acts in Diablo 4 and how long it’s going to take for you to beat them.

Every Main Story Act in Diablo 4

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Normally, Diablo games have a strict structure consisting of five acts. However, Diablo 4 works a bit differently, containing six acts you need to complete. These acts will focus on the main story beats for the plot of the game and will have you running around to specific parts of the map.

These are all the main story acts you can find while playing Diablo 4.

Prologue: Wandering

Wandering Act 1 : A Cold & Iron Faith

: A Cold & Iron Faith Act 2: The Knife Twists Again

The Knife Twists Again Act 3 : The Making of Monsters

: The Making of Monsters Act 4 : A Gathering Storm

: A Gathering Storm Act 5 : Secrets Bartered, Fates Sold

: Secrets Bartered, Fates Sold Act 6: Dance of the Makers

Dance of the Makers Epilogue: From the Wound Spilled

How Long Does it Take To Beat All Main Story Acts in Diablo 4?

Following the main story beats is encouraged if you want to open up the map at times that match your character’s level, but it’s also a recommendation for you to accept any side quest you find along the way while playing Diablo 4. Although doing a lot of these side quests and completing dungeons that you find might over-level for you the main story, the game does a good job of keeping the enemy levels in check, making it an interesting challenge for you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you choose to focus entirely on these story quests, completing the game should not take too long. For us, the initial acts of Diablo 4 took us longer to complete, whereas the final ones did not take as long to complete, and had to fight for us to do, which gave us a chance to show off our high-level abilities and the fantastic gear we had unlocked along the way.

You should expect to spend roughly 20 hours completing the main story, but that time may be shorter or longer, depending on what difficulty you play the game and how distracted you are with the side content. It also helps to play the game with friends, who can help you mow down enemies featured in Diablo 4’s story.